(BCN) — The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will be more capable to investigate workers’ compensation insurance fraud after it was awarded a $339,173 grant by the California Department of Insurance.

The funding for the grant, which is slated for fiscal year 2023-2024, comes from California employers who are legally required to be insured or self-insured, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

Workers’ compensation insurance fraud occurs when employees exaggerate or fabricate injuries or when white-collar criminals entice, pay, and conspire with others and create false or exaggerated claims, over-treating, and over-prescribing harmful and addictive drugs.

“Also, employers may ask injured workers not to file legitimate claims. Insurance companies pick up the tab, passing the cost onto policyholders, taxpayers, and the public,” the district attorney’s office explained.

The grant will focus on battling fraud that continues to increase costs on the workers compensation system, including medical provider insurance fraud, employer premium fraud, and claimant fraud.

“My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting workers’ compensation fraud, and to maintaining a level playing field for both employees and employers,” District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

The district attorney’s office said it will be conducting outreach to local businesses and community members, including diverse and underserved communities, on how to prevent and report insurance fraud.

