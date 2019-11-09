D-Lo drops 52, Warriors fall to Timberwolves 125-119 in OT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: D’Angelo Russell #0 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on October 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON/AP) — The Golden State Warriors let a win slip away Friday night in Minnesota.

The Dubs lost 125-119 to the Timberwolves in overtime.

D’Angelo Russell was absolutely dominant.

He finished with 52 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points, hitting the tying basket late in regulation, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame D’Angelo Russell’s career-high 52 points to beat the Golden State Warriors 125-119 in overtime Friday night.

Russell and the Warriors led 110-106 with 29 seconds left in regulation. But after two free throws by Karl-Anthony Towns and a forced jump ball by Robert Covington, Wiggins tied it on a drive with 5.6 seconds left. Russell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.

In overtime, Wiggins hit a clinching 3 with 23 seconds to help the Timberwolves snap a two-game losing streak.

Towns battled through foul trouble to score 20 points and grab 14 rebounds. Covington had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Alec Burks scored 18 points off the bench for the Warriors. They have lost five of six.

Russell had missed the previous three games for injury-depleted Golden State with a sprained right ankle. His return gave the Warriors their seventh different starting lineup in 10 games. His previous career high was 44 points.

Three fouls limited Towns to seven points on five shots in 10 first-half minutes. That, along with 17 points from Russell, helped the Warriors to a 61-60 lead at halftime.

Golden State was 20 for 20 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Warriors finished the game 23 for 24.

Golden State has now dropped to 2-7 for the season.

The Warriors travel to Oklahoma City tomorrow to take on the Thunder (3-5) at 5 p.m.