SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors fell to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night by a final score of 127-110.
The Warriors were forced to make adjustments with the loss of Steph Curry, who will miss at least three months due to a broken left hand injury.
Many turned to new Warrior D’Angelo Russell to step up.
And – he did just that.
Russell was two assists away from a double-double, finishing with 30 points, 8 assists and 3 steals.
But it just wasn’t enough for Golden State, who have yet to get a regular-season dub in their new home, Chase Center.
The Warriors look to end that narrative tomorrow, as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 p.m.
- D-Lo steps up after Curry goes down, not enough for Warriors in 127-110 loss to Spurs
- Contra Costa County Fire says PG&E started 3 fires in Lafayette, Martinez
- Berries sold at Raley’s grocery stores recalled over Hepatitis A concerns
- Massachusetts man wins $1 million in lottery for second time
- Kincade Fire now 70 percent contained, remains at 77,758 acres