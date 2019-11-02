D-Lo steps up after Curry goes down, not enough for Warriors in 127-110 loss to Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball over Marquese Chriss #32 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on November 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors fell to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night by a final score of 127-110.

The Warriors were forced to make adjustments with the loss of Steph Curry, who will miss at least three months due to a broken left hand injury.

Many turned to new Warrior D’Angelo Russell to step up.

And – he did just that.

Russell was two assists away from a double-double, finishing with 30 points, 8 assists and 3 steals.

But it just wasn’t enough for Golden State, who have yet to get a regular-season dub in their new home, Chase Center.

The Warriors look to end that narrative tomorrow, as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 5:30 p.m.