(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has announced an attempted murder charge with enhancements for the suspect in a knife attack aboard an Oakland bus. The charges were filed against an Oakland man for what’s been described as a “harrowing incident of attempted murder” aboard an AC Transit bus on July 17.

The suspect, Edward Lee Corley, faces multiple felonies, including attempted murder, use of a weapon, and violent conduct by a felon, the DA said. DA Price has also authorized the addition of two enhancements to the charges.

The first enhancement entails an additional year of sentencing for the use of a deadly weapon in the crime. The second enhancement mandates an extra three years in prison for severe bodily harm inflicted on the victim.

The event unfolded on Monday, July 17 aboard an AC Transit bus in Oakland. Corley initiated a seemingly innocuous conversation with the victim before suddenly revealing a knife and launching an attack, eyewitnesses said.

“AC Transit serves as a vital lifeline for countless individuals within our county, providing safe and reliable transportation,” emphasized District Attorney Pamela Price. “Any act of violence aboard these buses is an affront to the safety and well-being of our community. We are steadfast in our commitment to hold accountable those who jeopardize the security of AC Transit drivers, passengers and the public at large.”

The introduction of enhancements by DA Price are notable in a week that saw her come under fire from Livermore’s police chief for failing to introduce enhancements in a separate case.