DA Boudin drops charges in officer-involved shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s police union is slamming the city’s new district attorney – Chesa Boudin – and asking for federal prosecutors to step in and charge a man for attacking officers.

The charges stem from a police shooting last month in the Mission District.

Jamaica Hampton is accused of attacking two officers who later shot him.

Body cam video was released of the incident.

Officers were responding to a burglary call when it happened.

Hampton is accused of threatening officers with a glass bottle before he was shot.

The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association says the DA’s decision to not charge Hampton is dangerous.

That union and other Bay Area officer’s associations are now seeking federal intervention.

Boudin has called the claims false and called the Hampton case unique because there are multiple victims who are seeking justice.

Boudin added that both officers involved in the shooting are under investigation for their use of force.

Hampton suffered several injuries from the shooting and had to have one of his legs amputated.

Latest Stories: