CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men for the attempted armed robbery of a Rolex in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the Contra Costa County DA, Shaune Walter Rogers Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were involved in an attempted robbery at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The victims in the attempt, a married couple, were returning to their vehicle after eating at a restaurant in the plaza. The suspects approached the couple with drawn handguns and demanded a silver and gold Rolex from the male victim. A struggle ensued and Rogers Jr. and Lopez repeatedly struck the male victim in the head with their weapons, the press release states.

KRON On is streaming live news now

As the suspects attempted to flee the scene, the female victim blocked their escape with her SUV. Rogers Jr. and Lopez rammed her vehicle several times before driving off. Walnut Creek police were able to find and arrest the suspects about a mile from the scene of the crime, with the assistance of a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The male victim was treated for his injuries at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Both suspects have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and await arraignment.

This incident is one of several thefts or attempted thefts of high-end watches in the Bay Area lately.