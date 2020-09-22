DA Chesa Boudin appoints David Campos as chief of staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Tuesday announced the appointment of San Francisco public servant David Campos as the District Attorney’s Office’s new Chief of Staff.

“Mr. Campos offers a deep understanding of the San Francisco community’s needs and an ability to form unlikely coalitions. Mr. Campos, who is Latino, gay and a formerly undocumented immigrant, also brings a personal connection to the struggles that many San Franciscans face in achieving access to justice,” a statement from the DA’s office read.

Since March 2017, Campos has been serving as Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara, where he helped establish the Division of Equity and Social Justice.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Campos has been serving as Lead Public Information Officer for the County’s Emergency Operations Center, which is responsible for the County’s COVID-19 response.

According to the statement, Campos had been overseeing all communications and community outreach, and under his leadership, the County developed a Community Health Worker program that conducts door-to-door outreach to prevent transmission in the Latinx Community and other communities.

Campos is scheduled to start his new position on October 19, 2020.

