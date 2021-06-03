DA declines to file charges against Nuru over butter knife incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced Thursday it will not charge former Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru after he was arrested in an attempted knife robbery at a local food bank.

According to officials, Nuru was in the kitchen of the San Francisco Marin Food Bank where he was volunteering when he held up a butter knife to someone holding a bag of potato chips.

Officials said Nuru “appeared to have joked about taking someone’s potato chips.”

That victim felt threatened and called police.

The DA’s office said an independent witness confirmed it was all a joke.

“There was no evidence he actually tried to take the potato chips; this appears to have been an inappropriate and misguided attempt at humor,” officials said.

Nuru is a regular volunteer with the San Francisco Marin Food Bank, officials confirmed.

In January 2020, Nuru was arrested by federal agents along with Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis in an alleged attempt to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help to obtain a restaurant concession.

Nuru’s arrest kicked off an ongoing investigation into city corruption, with investigators alleging that over the years, Nuru accepted numerous bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts.

Bay City News contributed to this report.