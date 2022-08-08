SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the position last month by Mayor London Breed, filed papers to run to fill the end of her predecessor’s term Monday at City Hall.

Jenkins joins former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese in the race; he pulled papers last week. Jenkins’ predecessor Chesa Boudin, who was recalled by city voters in June, also announced last week that he has opted not to run.

Jenkins was appointed district attorney by Breed after becoming the public face of the Boudin recall. Jenkins and others alleged the former district attorney was soft on crime. Speaking in front of the elections department office Monday, Jenkins addressed criticism that she is bringing the so-called “war on drugs” back to San Francisco.

“We’ve seen over the last two-and-a-half years that the policy of the previous administration — basically decriminalizing drug sales completely — has not worked,” Jenkins said. “There has to be an enforcement of the laws in this city and in this country. What were not doing is a return to something as extreme as the war on drugs.”

Jenkins said that the situation on the ground has changed due to the deadly epidemic of fentanyl overdoses. Drug overdoses in general killed 645 people in the city last year, compared to 222 five years ago, before fentanyl was as widespread in the drug supply.

“We are in a different state of affairs with the drug fentanyl,” Jenkins said. “It is a lethal drug killing our residents and we cannot continue to allow people to sell it without any consequence.”

Jenkins was joined by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who was also appointed by Breed and who represents the city’s south of Market neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He compared Jenkins to former San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, and called Jenkins a “worthy successor” to the current vice president.

“Nineteen years ago the campaign I worked hardest on was of an aspiring DA who said it is a false choice between being tough on crime and being smart on crime and that DA was Kamala Harris,” Dorsey said, adding he was excited to see the current DA running.

The November 2022 DA election will fill the remainder of the 2020-24 term. Another election, in November 2023, will be for a full term to be served 2024-2028.