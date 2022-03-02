SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is being charged for shooting a man in an attempt to murder someone else who’d been charged with molesting a close family member of Velasquez, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

“Velasquez, 39, fired a handgun multiple times into a truck carrying Harry Goularte, and two older relatives and rammed the truck with his truck,” a news release states. “Goularte’s male relative, 63, was struck once, but expected to survive.”

Velasquez will be arraigned today at 1:30 p.m. in Department 23 at San Jose’s Hall of Justice.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated in the news release. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Harry Goularte, 43, is facing felony child molestation charges.

“He was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on February 25,” the news release states. “A judge released him from custody without bail over the District Attorney’s objections. He was released under the conditions that he stay in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Goularte was on his way to get the monitor when Cain attacked.”

He was uninjured in the incident, which began in Morgan Hill at 3 p.m. Monday and concluded in San Jose after an 11-mile high speed chase, at the climax of which “Velasquez rammed his truck into the Silverado and fired multiple rounds with his registered .40 handgun.”

Velasquez was booked Monday, as KRON4 previously reported.