DA: No charges against suspects arrested for killing Bay Area rapper Lil Yase

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County District Attorney has declined to press charges against the two suspects arrested for the murder of Bay Area rapper Lil Yase.

KRON4’s Amy Larson reports the two people arrested will be released from Santa Rita Jail on Thursday.

Dublin police arrested 28-year-old Angel Butler and 28-year-old Jovante Williams on Tuesday.

The woman who was arrested was the rapper’s ex-girlfriend.

#BREAKING Prosecutors declined to press charges against 2 suspects arrested by Dublin police for the homicide of rapper Lil Yase. Angel Butler and Jovante Williams will be released from jail. Butler was Yase’s ex-girlfriend. Detectives still believe they carried out the killing pic.twitter.com/JSr8AFO9v3 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) April 29, 2021

Capt. Schmidt told KRON4 detectives were sure they had the right people. DNA from the woman’s young child was found on bullet casings at the scene.

But the DA disagreed and declined to press charges.

Their arraignment scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

Police currently have no other suspects outstanding.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28, 2020 on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Pwky. in Dublin around 1 a.m.

26-year-old Lil Yase, whose real name is Mark Alexander, was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later died from his injuries.