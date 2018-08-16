DA: No plea deals in Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse fire case

A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert.

In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley also asks for a trial date soon on the 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter each man faces.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court.

Judge James Cramer last week rejected a plea deal that had been negotiated by O’Malley’s office and lawyers for Derick Almena and Max Harris.

Cramer said Almena failed to express adequate remorse because he said he is also a fire victim.

