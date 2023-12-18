(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Monday that she plans to pursue murder charges against two men accused of killing Kevin Nishita. Nishita was working as a security guard for KRON4 when he was killed in Oakland on Nov 24, 2021.

“My office has reached a decision regarding the charges against two of the three defendants accused of murdering Kevin Nishita,” Price said. “We believe there is evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to charge both defendants, Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale, each with one count of first-degree murder.”

Hale, Mitchell and Laron Marques Gilbert were all charged with murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a firearm by Price’s predecessor, Nancy O’Malley in early 2022. Price opted to go forward with the charges against Mitchell and Hale, as Gilbert remains at large.

Nishita, 58, was providing security for KRON4 reporter on Oakland’s 14th Street when he was attacked by a group of men trying to steal the crew’s camera equipment. He died in a hospital three days after the shooting. The reporter was not physically harmed.

Nishita’s widow, Virginia, has been vocal about wanting Price out of office. In April, she publicly supported a recall for a controversial DA.

“Kevin is the victim, we are the victims, we are the survivors of Kevin and he needs justice. And I have no confidence or trust in Pamela Price that will happen, so she needs to be recalled,” Virginia said.

Price said Monday that one of the suspects, Gilbert, has still not been caught. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is still searching for Gilbert and a $40,000 reward is being offered for his arrest.

“This trial comes at a time when Mr. Nishita’s family continues to grieve. I understand, but I could never fully know the pain the Nishita family is experiencing at this moment. I realize there is nothing that I can say that will remove their anguish because, ultimately, no charge will undo the senseless act of violence that killed him,” Price said.