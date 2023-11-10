SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After several stores closed down in San Francisco’s largest mall downtown due to rampant shoplifting, prosecutors said one of the alleged thieves faced a judge in court this week.

Carmelita Barela, 30, of San Francisco, is accused of going on a commercial burglary spree at Westfield San Francisco Centre and participating in an organized retail theft ring.

Barela is alleged to have participated in 20 retail thefts between March 30 and October 29, 2023. During one of the incident, Barela was part of a group who entered the mall’s Bath & Body Works store and ran off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, according to investigators.

The woman was nabbed by San Francisco Police Department officers on November 6 and taken into custody.

Barela was arraigned in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to one count of felony organized retail theft, six counts of felony grand theft, and nine counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

“Organized retail theft is a source of deep concern for the residents and businesses of our city,”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “This arrest and prosecution reflects our on-going

commitment to hold repeat offenders accountable for their actions.”

A judge ruled in favor of prosecutors’ motion to keep Barela locked up in jail with no bail. Her next court date is November 13 to set the date for the preliminary hearing.

If convicted of all charges, Barela could be sentenced to serve three years in state prison.

The case is part of the District Attorney’s Office’s Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Grant Program, which is funded by a $2 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

SFPD and the District Attorney’s Office are still investigating Barela’s alleged shoplifting sprees and are working to identify additional accomplices.

Last month, undercover San Francisco police officers spent one evening in the mall and busted nine retail thieves. Officers fanned out through the mall, spotted nine people stealing from various stores, and swiftly arrested them. “Our city will not tolerate criminals ransacking our businesses,” Police Chief Bill Scott said.