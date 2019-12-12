Woman accused of hitting Antioch barber with car charged with attempted murder

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The woman accused of intentionally ramming her car into a Antioch barber after her son’s haircut was formally charged by prosecutors Thursday and is now being held in custody on $1.33 million bail.

Ruby Maite Delgadillo has been charged with attempted murder, hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and two counts of child abuse.

She’s also facing two enhancements along with the attempted murder charge — use of a deadly weapon and great bodily injury.

Charging documents from the Contra County District Attorney’s Office allege Delgadillo, 28, attempted to murder the barber, Brian Martin, unlawfully and with malice.

Delgadillo is accused of confronting Martin over her son’s haircut at the barber shop on the 1600 block of A Street in Antioch.

The two allegedly argued before she hit Martin with her 2006 blue Toyota Prius.

The barber suffered a broken leg, which required surgery.

The ordeal happened on Dec. 5.

Delgadillo surrendered to police one week later after allegedly leaving the scene.