Dad arrested on cruelty charge after baby found in hot car in San Mateo County

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A dad in San Mateo County was arrested over the weekend after officers found both him and his 18-month-old daughter in a hot, parked car with the windows only slightly open.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy Ryan Davis, Sunday night asleep in the front seat of a car and under the influence of cannabis and alcohol.

The car was in a parking lot on the 600 block of Laurel Street in San Carlos.

The baby girl was in the back seat, buckled in a car seat.

The car was not running and temperatures were dangerous because of the hot weather, the sheriff’s department said.

The baby was screaming and appeared to be in distress.

Sheriff’s deputies got word of the situation thanks to a good Samaritan, who flagged down the deputies on patrol nearby.

The child was evaluated by medical professionals after being taken out of the hot car.

She was then released to her mother and is doing well, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl’s father was arrested on a felony child cruelty charge and a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.

Davis is a resident of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

The incident happened Sunday, just before 4:30 p.m.