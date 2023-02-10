DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Daly City BART station has been evacuated due to a possible hazmat situation, according to a tweet from SFBART. The Daly City Fire Department and Daly City Police Department are responding to the scene.

Stations at Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma are all closed as a result of the evacuation. Alternate transit near Daly City is currently unavailable, according to BART. Highway 280 and surface streets in the vicinity of the potential hazmat situation are also shut down, according to a subsequent tweet from BART.

San Francisco MTA bus service near the station is currently unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.