(KRON) — A Daly City man is accused of committing sex crimes while working as a bus driver for passengers with disabilities.

Bus driver Paul Michael Cunanan Tiletile, 44, was arrested by the Daly City Police Department for allegedly preying on female passengers between May of 2022 until April of 2023. Multiple women reported that the driver sexually touched them on the bus during separate incidents.

“One act was witnessed by a disabled man who (was) on the bus. One woman made an emotional disclosure to her father,” San Mateo County prosecutors wrote. Investigators who searched his home found 11 guns, including two ghost guns. Tiletile was also armed with a 12th gun when he was arrested, prosecutors said.

He was booked into jail on charges of committing lewd acts on dependent adults, and carrying a concealed loaded weapon. The bus driver was arraigned in court Wednesday with Judge Sean Dabel presiding. Tiletile pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tiletile will return to court on June 8 for a review conference. He remains incarcerated in a San Mateo County jail in lieu of $425,000 bail, according to inmate records.