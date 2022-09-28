DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Daly City councilmember claims she was physically assaulted by another council member before Monday night’s meeting inside city hall.

Councilmember Juslyn Manalo said councilmember Pam DiGiovanni slammed a door on her. Manalo then went to the hospital to be evaluated.

Manalo was tearful, explaining in a meeting that she can’t do her job because of the alleged attack.

Officers were called to the Daly City, City Manager’s Office regarding a report of an alleged assault between Manalo and DiGiovanni on Monday around 1:30 p.m., the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release.

DiGiovanni is denying this ever happened and said she is the target of a smear campaign. She is up for re-election in November; Manalo’s term isn’t up until 2024.

Manalo posted a picture showing a bruise on her back. A clip of Manalo explaining that she was assaulted can be seen HERE.

Daly City police told KRON4 News early Wednesday morning that “We can confirm we have an active investigation into the allegations noted in the publicized council meeting from Monday night. Due to it being an active investigation no further details are being released at this time.”