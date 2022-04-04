DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The family of an 85-year-old man who was attacked in front of his home in Daly City announced they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

The attack was captured on surveillance video obtained by KRON4.

On March 26 — 85-year-old Salomon Hernandez had just finished mowing his front lawn located on Higate Drive and as he tried to empty the grass, a man ran up to him from behind, jumped, and kicked the grandfather in the back, knocking him against a wall.

Hernandez told reporters he didn’t know who the attacker was.

Over the weekend San Mateo County Board of Supervisor David J. Canepa joined Hernandez and his family to announce the $10,000 reward to capture the suspect.

“Whether this is an act of racism or hatred, our elderly residents should not live in fear of unprovoked attacks. Whether you are Latino, Asian, brown, black, or white, San Mateo County is a hate-free zone and Hernandez and his family deserve justice,” Canepa said.

“I have faith that someone knows who this suspect is and will report him to law enforcement as this appeared to be a targeted attack that could have turned deadly. This is not a rich family, so putting up $10,000 of their own money for the capture of this criminal shows a deep commitment to their family’s safety and the overall safety of the community. If you see something, say something.”