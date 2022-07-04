DALY CITY (KRON) – The North County Fire Authority is advising people to “please stay clear” of Hanover Street, near the San Francisco-San Mateo County line, where fire companies are at the scene of a structure fire, according to a tweet.

Four people were displaced by the fire, according to reports on citizen.com. The address was reported as 1051 Hanover Street.

The fire was extinguished, according to a 10:17 a.m. tweet. Crews are conducting salvage and overhaul, it continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.