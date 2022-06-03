DALY CITY, California (KRON) – On Friday evening, Daly City Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual and city council members read the names of the victims killed in the Uvalde, TX school shooting. Daus-Magbual said the city organized the vigil to offer space for the community to grieve and honor the lives lost in recent mass shootings across the country.

“It’s a call to action to those who are in Washington that can make this into a political action, political change because I think we’re done praying. I’m done having vigils,” he said.

The mayor said he wants changes from the federal level, specifically for tougher gun laws. County Supervisor David Canepa agrees.

“Congress needs to do something,” he said. “We just can’t sit on our hands, so congress needs to make sure that people who purchase a gun needs to be 21 and up.”

To address gun violence, San Mateo County is hosting a gun buyback event at the Northern San Mateo court on Saturday.

“People can turn in their guns,” Canepa said “$100 for a gun, $200 for an automatic rifle. It’s really, really important that we get these guns off the street.”

That gun buyback event will be held Saturday in South San Francisco from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.