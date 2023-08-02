(BCN) — A fire struck a residence in Daly City on Tuesday night, displacing six residents, the North County Fire Authority said.

According to the fire authority, the fire, which was first reported at 8:35 p.m., occurred at 162 Ardendale Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear first floor of a two-story, single-family home.

There were no occupants inside the house when firefighters entered the residence and began their search and rescue operations. According to the fire authority, firefighters remained on scene for over two hours checking for fire extension and completing salvage and overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported, the fire authority said. The displaced residents were able to make their own housing arrangements, it added. According to the fire authority, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

“Investigators were not able to rule out the use of candles within the bedroom of origin. In this case, a working smoke alarm was not present within the bedroom where the fire started,” fire officials said.

