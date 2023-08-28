(BCN) — Firefighters successfully extinguished a Daly City house fire early Sunday, according to the North County Fire Authority. The home allegedly had unpermitted electrical wiring and lighting fixture installations, and was being used for an illegal cannabis cultivation operation, fire officials said.

At 2:36 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 529 Gellert Blvd. Fire officials noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a two-story home. No injuries were reported and no occupants were found inside the home during a search and rescue operation, said fire officials.

Fire officials said they prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures by using hose lines, but the blaze did cause major damage to the second story of the home.

The Daly City Police Department said it will investigate the cannabis cultivation operation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.