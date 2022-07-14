DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A new housing project in Daly City will hopefully house more than 500 people in coming years. It’s part of an ongoing effort to get as many people off the streets and into housing as possible.

A big project in Redwood City started a couple of months ago and should be finished by the end of the year. Now, Daly City has a project already well underway.

The project, which is near the Cow Palace, is called Midway Village. They will build 147 homes, but the project is in the first phase of construction.

Twenty of the homes will be for “transition-aged youth,” young people trying to find a place of their own. They are setting aside 25 units for educators and teachers, as well. The project’s end goal is 555 housing units in Daly City and the county has a goal of getting as many people off the streets as possible.

“Leave no one behind. Let’s make sure people who want to be housed, get housed and let this site in partnership with Daly City with mid Penn… Let it be the beacon of hope that others in cities and counties follow,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Midway Village in Daly City will also include a public park for the entire neighborhood. There will be educational programs, as well as afterschool and summer camps for kids. If all goes well, they’re hoping to complete construction and move people in by fall 2023.