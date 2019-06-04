Daly City man arrested for ID theft, burglary Video

MILLBRAE (KRON) - A man was arrested twice in less than a week for burglary and ID theft cases.

38-year-old Mark Puzon of Daly City is accused of stealing items including a wallet and keys to a car from an office in Millbrae.

He was later accused of using that person's credit card at a Best Buy.

Days later he was finally arrested after stealing from a home and using a woman's credit card in San Bruno.

