(BCN) — A 22-year-old Daly City man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm and forcing a woman to perform sexual acts in San Mateo after threatening to release nude photographs of her on social media, police said Friday.

Rodrigo Soto Palacios was arrested Thursday in San Francisco after the victim initially reported on Tuesday the alleged crimes that took place on Aug. 28, according to San Mateo police.

The victim said she met Soto more than a year ago and he threatened to post the nude photos of her if she did not comply with his demands. She then met with him in San Mateo on Aug. 28 and Soto, while armed, allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts, threatened the lives of her and her family and demanded money from her, police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a pistol without a serial number on it in the glove box of a vehicle Soto had been driving. Soto was arrested Thursday in San Francisco without incident, according to police.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of rape, oral copulation by force or fear, extortion, false imprisonment, criminal threats, possession of a stolen vehicle, stalking, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public and other offenses, police said.

