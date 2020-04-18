Daly City man celebrated after beating COVID-19

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – His name is Ken Loo and he’s finally home after spending more than a month away from his family while fighting COVID-19.

His community inspired by his battle spent the day showing how much they care.

Showered with applause, Ken Loo is taking in the fresh air while taking his first steps out of the hospital.

It’s the end of a long fought battle with COVID-19.

More than 30 days away from his family, he’s now back home in Daly City, getting a hero’s welcome and a day named in his honor.

Ken’s wife, Clarissa, received a proclamation from San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Clarissa’s strength and passion as described by her husband, is what has been keeping him alive.

“It is impossible to describe or to put into words the pain, honestly, the shock and the uncertainty,” Clarissa said.

Clarissa was not sure if this day would come, fearing the worst, Ken called her from the hospital last month and said “babe, don’t let me die.”

“At that moment, it was a bit of a shock to hear him say ‘babe don’t let me die’ because you never expect when you leave your husband at hospital that you’re not going to, there’s a potential that you may never see him again,” Clarissa said.

The will to live drove the diabetic 38-year-old father of two to beat the odds.

“Today is a day of celebration. Today is a day of family coming together and supporting each other,” Canepa said.

Watching from his window, Ken saw cars and trucks roll down the street in front of his home.

It was the honking horns and waving signs of the “babe, don’t let me die parade.”

It was the sounds of victory but for this hero, the war isn’t over yet.

The drive down the road to recovery continues.

“He has a lot to live for,” Clarissa said.

Ken will have to continue to rest at home while working on regaining his strength and energy.

His friends and family, in the meantime, have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses during this time.

