Daly City minimum wage increases to $13.75

DALY CITY (KRON) — New year, new wages.

Cities across the Bay Area, California and the U.S. are seeing a minimum wage increase.

Daly City’s minimum wage has increased from $12 to $13.75 an hour as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The local minimum wage applies to all businesses within the geographic boundaries of Daly City and any employee working at least two hours a week. The increase applies to both minor and adult employees.

Employers can’t use tips or fringe benefits such as health insurance, vacation, sick leave or other benefits to use as a credit toward’s the employer’s obligation to pay the City’s minimum wage.

On Jan. 14, 2019, the City Council of Daly City adopted the Daly City Minimum Wage Ordinance.

The minimum wage will be adjusted annually beginning on Jan. 1 of each year. In 2021, it will be $15. Annually thereafter, it will be adjusted based on the Regional Consumer Price Index.

Statewide, the minimum wage went up from $11 to $12 an hour.