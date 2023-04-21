The City of Daly City Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Daly City Police Department)

(BCN) — Police in Daly City are investigating a carjacking that occurred last weekend.

On Sunday, officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a carjacking.

Police said the suspect first tried to take a 2005 Toyota Prius, and after the suspect was unsuccessful, he entered the front passenger side of a 2015 Toyota Prius. The suspect then held a knife to the victim’s neck, yelled and motioned for the victim to drive.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s sleeve as the victim tried to exit the vehicle. The victim yelled for help, and the suspect released the victim from the vehicle, and the suspect drove away, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build who is about 30 years old and between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The suspect was wearing a beige short-sleeved shirt.

The vehicle was later recovered by the California Highway Patrol at an Interstate Highway 280 off-ramp in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.