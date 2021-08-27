Daly City police investigate robbery

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Daly City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a bank parking lot.

A 57-year-old San Francisco resident had just left the Chase Bank on Junipero Serra Boulevard on August 18 at 1:24 p.m. to get a cashiers check to pay rent.

When the victim got into their car and put the cashiers check, which was in an envelope, into the glove compartment, an unknow suspect approached the driver’s side window and shattered it with a handgun.

The suspect pointed the firearm at the victim and demanded the money in the envelope.

After handing over the envelope, the victim was patted down by the suspect and another $400 was taken.

The suspect is described as an early 20’s black male approximately 5’6” to 5’8” in height, 150-160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.