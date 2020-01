DALY CITY (KRON) — Daly City police are asking the public for help in finding an “at risk” missing 71-year-old man.

Jay Bolton was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 2. Police say he may be traveling on BART to the Stonestown Mall in San Francisco.

He may be disoriented and not know his whereabouts.

If located, contact the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119.