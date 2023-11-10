(KRON) – A victim was robbed in the parking lot of Skyline Plaza’s Kentucky Fried Chicken on Nov. 1, the Daly City Police Department announced Thursday.

According to Daly City police, the victim met a suspect and entered a van to purchase marijuana on Nov. 1 around 7 p.m. When the victim communicated he did not want to purchase any marijuana, another suspect in the front passenger seat turned around and pointed a gun at the victim, police said.

The victim was robbed of his gold necklace, iPhone 14, and wallet, all worth approximately $30,500, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.