(KRON) — The City of Benicia is requiring all residents, businesses, schools, hotels and others to reduce their water usage by 40 percent. A collapsed hillside near I-680 caused damage to the city’s main water line that delivers water to the entire city, located about nine miles outside of the city.

Photos show a cracked road as a result of the damaged water line.

Crews scrambled to fix the pipe Wednesday. In the meantime, the 27,000 people who live here are being asked to cut back their water use by 40 percent.

The city is tapping into a secondary source of water from nearby Lake Herman, but the water will taste earthy because it contains organic carbon.

There is no timetable on when the main line will be repaired.