Damaging high winds blowing through Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Wind Advisory is set for the Bay Area on Monday as the National Weather Service forecasts high powered winds.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS says these powerful winds can impair drivers and cause power outages. The gusts can also dangerously blow around objects and tree limbs.

The map below shows where the wind will impact the Bay Area the hardest, but the entire region is impacted:

Although the strongest winds begin later in the day, NWS already recorded 81 mph winds in the East Bay.

Pacific Gas & Electric is preparing for Power Safety Shutoffs in areas like Fresno, but the utility said on Sunday no planned shutoffs are expected for the Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News