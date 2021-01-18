Damaging high winds blowing through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Wind Advisory is set for the Bay Area on Monday as the National Weather Service forecasts high powered winds.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS says these powerful winds can impair drivers and cause power outages. The gusts can also dangerously blow around objects and tree limbs.

The map below shows where the wind will impact the Bay Area the hardest, but the entire region is impacted:

Although the strongest winds begin later in the day, NWS already recorded 81 mph winds in the East Bay.

Peak wind gusts overnight, so far.



81mph – Mt Diablo (East Bay)

76mph – Pine Flat Road (North Bay)



More widespread and potentially stronger winds expected Monday night. pic.twitter.com/0mO7W6WKWo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2021

Pacific Gas & Electric is preparing for Power Safety Shutoffs in areas like Fresno, but the utility said on Sunday no planned shutoffs are expected for the Bay Area.