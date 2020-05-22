Dancing unicorn brings joy to Pleasanton amid shelter in place

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — “There’s a need for it. There’s a lot of sadness in the world and sometimes you just have to be the spark of joy.”

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a dancing unicorn!

This one is bringing smiles to the faces of families stuck inside because of the shelter in place.

She has been moving and grooving all over the city of Pleasanton. She said she’s spreading joy, not germs, downtown.

Sometimes she dances alone, but on Thursday — a dinosaur and a hippo joined the Pleasanton unicorn on a sidewalk on Main Street.

“I have about 12 to 14 signs and I change them to say different things,” Gina Marie Woodard said. “Some of them are like ‘spread joy’, ‘be the light’, ‘smiles are contagious’, too. My favorite one is ‘strangest vacation ever.'”

The Pleasanton unicorn has been waving to cars, dancing on street corners and even wishing young children happy birthdays for weeks now — all during the shelter in place.

Bringing smiles to the faces of people driving or walking by.

“A lot of people want to be that spark of joy in their neighborhood, in their community, and they’re just afraid to be the first person to do it,” Woodard said.

The woman inside the unicorn is Gina Marie Woodard — she owns her own massage therapy studio and has been out of work because of coronavirus.

As the depression and uncertainty began to hit, she decided to dance it off — one day, even getting to groove alongside the city’s mayor.

“There’s uncertainty, there’s anxiety, there’s all this stuff that goes with it,” Woodard said. “But I find the best thing I can do to combat the anxiety, sadness, depression is to get outside, connect with people and to smile.”

