SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning the Bay Area of dangerous conditions at the coast on Thursday.

A Beach Hazards statement will last through 6 p.m.

The statement said there will be breaking waves as high as 20 feet. There is also an increased risk of strong rip and shore currents, and wave run up.

These conditions can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Even those on the beach can get swept into the water.