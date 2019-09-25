Dangerous fire weather continues amid hot, windy conditions in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’ve got another hot day in store for the Bay Area as increased fire danger continues in many areas especially the North Bay.
Much like yesterday, we’ll have a comfortable start to your Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s.
However, the afternoon hours will bring on some dangerous heat.
Triple-digit heat will remain in some inland valleys of the North and East Bay while the rest of the Bay will again spend the afternoon in the 90’s.
A Red Flag Warming remains in effect through 11 a.m. for the North Bay Mountains.
A Heat Advisory is also in effect from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Good news is that a change is in store for Thursday as a massive cool-down begins to take shape, with highs falling into the 80’s on average inland while the coast will cool down to the 70’s.
