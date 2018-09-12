Bay Area

Dangerous police chase ends in crash at Tanforan Mall parking lot

SAN BRUNO (KRON) - A dangerous police chase ended in a crash involving a San Bruno police car. 

This comes after officers responded to a report of suspects casing vehicles for possible burglaries in the parking lot of Tanforan Mall.

When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a car near JCPenney.

After the suspects recognized the police, the driver sped off and rammed an occupied San Bruno police vehicle head-on.

After that, both suspects fled on foot and were arrested soon after.

Police reports say no officers nor suspects were injured as a result of the collision.

