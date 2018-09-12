Dangerous police chase ends in crash at Tanforan Mall parking lot
SAN BRUNO (KRON) - A dangerous police chase ended in a crash involving a San Bruno police car.
This comes after officers responded to a report of suspects casing vehicles for possible burglaries in the parking lot of Tanforan Mall.
When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a car near JCPenney.
After the suspects recognized the police, the driver sped off and rammed an occupied San Bruno police vehicle head-on.
After that, both suspects fled on foot and were arrested soon after.
Police reports say no officers nor suspects were injured as a result of the collision.
- DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS MUNI BUS CRASH
- SAY GOODBYE TO SUBWAY'S FIVE DOLLAR FOOTLONG
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BUYS SLIM FOR DOG, LOTTERY TICKET, WINS $10M