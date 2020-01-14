Dangerous sideshows plague East Bay cities over the weekend

UNION CITY (KRON) – Dangerous sideshow activity plagued at least three East Bay cities over the weekend.

Video shows one that took over an intersection in Union City.

The arson of a Christmas tree capped off one illegal sideshow session at the intersection of Whipple and Mission.

Union City police say fireworks were also shot off.

Residents who live nearby say the display of dangerous driving went on for about 20 minutes.

“There are at least 200 kids there, yeah it was pretty intense and the smoke everywhere and the intersection was completely blocked on all four sides,” said a resident.

She was most concerned about the danger to the spectators drawn to watch the spectacle.

“The kids were getting pretty close to the cars, it seems like everyone was, didn’t want to show that they were afraid of getting hit,” the resident said.

The Union City police say officers arrived to find a large number of cars fleeing the scene.

One of the participants allegedly threw a bottle at a patrol car.

There were no injuries or damage reported and police say they were able to get away before any arrests were made.

The PIO says the potential for injury in sideshows is high for everyone involved.

“We’re hoping that people realize that that type of activity can put them in danger, even if you’re a spectator because you don’t really know exactly what’s going to occur. There have been reports in other cities, of gunshots fired in the area and so on and so forth,” Lieutenant Steve Mendez said.

Fremont police say a significant amount of their resources were tied up for close to four hours, as well as the CHP and other outside law enforcement called in for backup as they responded to various calls about sideshows Sunday night.

Another video shows a sideshow in Oakland in the area of West Grand Avenue near Interstate-80.

Oakland police say they arrested one person, cited six others, as well as towing six cars near the Emeryville border, with the assistance of ground units and their police helicopter.