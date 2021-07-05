Dangerous sideshows take over Vallejo streets

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a busy scene in the North Bay — Police responded to several sideshows and illegal fireworks explosions this past weekend in Vallejo.

Videos posted on social media show hundreds of people taking over the streets.

These videos are shocking. They show fires, cars spinning dangerously close to crowds, one showing two people actually getting hit by a car.

Police say it was a very busy night for them as they received more than 600 calls for service. Some city leaders are also weighing in, calling the sideshows shameful and destructive.

Hundreds of people took part as rings of fire were set and cars were seen speeding and spinning donuts.

Graphic video shows two of those spectators getting struck along Broadway and Illinois.

Police say at least 11 sideshows broke out across the city Sunday night. Gunshots from automatic weapons rang out from the crowds and a Vallejo police spokesperson says responding officers were met with fireworks being thrown at them.

City Councilmember Mina Diaz shared pictures of the morning after.

Businesses along Broadway Street were damaged and tagged with graffiti.

In a post on Facebook, Diaz says the city needs to have harsher consequences for those who throw these illegal events.

Last week, another Bay Area city made it illegal to promote sideshows on social media. San Jose is now threatening people with fines and possible jail time.

A state bill to make repeat participation in sideshows a felony died in committee last year but Vallejo city leaders say people need to be held accountable for these wild stunts.

Vallejo police say they towed 10 cars and made 1 arrest.

They’re planning on releasing more information tomorrow about these sideshows including how they’re going to address them.