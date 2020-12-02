Dangerous sneaker waves coming to Bay Area coast

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: A couple sits on a rock overlooking Ocean Beach on May 26, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Beaches across the state have seen large crowds as they have started to slowly reopen with rules in place such as maintaining social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You may want to stay out of the Pacific Ocean for a couple days.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous sneaker waves arriving along the Sonoma to Big Sur coast on Wednesday.

NWS says these high, energetic waves can injure people on coastal jetties, rocks, piers and shorelines and knock them into the “turbulent ocean.” They also pose a hazard to people who are beachcombing.

The most dangerous time to be caught by the sneaker waves will be midday Wednesday into Thursday morning. According to NWS, waves will be as high as 3 to 7 feet at a periodicity of 19 to 24 seconds.

Don’t be deceived by a calm ocean during this time. NWS says these waves are irregular and can crash onto shores every few minutes, or every 30 minutes. Strong rip currents are expected as well, which people have died from being caught in, NWS says.

The warning lasts through Thursday, as NWS says “moderate to locally large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet will be possible later in the day on Thursday at west to northwest facing beaches.”

Ocean Beach, Half Moon Bay state beach, as well as Montara, Manresa and Marina state beaches will have the highest risk.

The Beach Hazard is officially in effect between 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.