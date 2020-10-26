Dangerous winds trigger Red Flag Warning, outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) –Dangerous high winds have triggered a Red Flag Warning that is now in effect for much of the Bay Area.

Additionally, thousands of people are in the dark as PG&E has turned off the power to prevent a wildfire.

PG&E is turning off power because the wind gusts could knock over a power line and start another devastating fire. The utility has turned off the power to 225,000 customers already across the state and 136,000 more are expected to lose power.

The Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills has been extended through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A map from the National Weather Service shows the areas that are under a Red Flag Warning.

Photo: National Weather Service website

All cities from Santa Rosa, down to Santa Cruz and Gilroy are under a Red Flag Warning Sunday night.

Coastal regions, Santa Cruz mountains & lower valleys are under a Red Flag Warning through 11 a.m. Monday.

Once the wind event is over, power will be restored in phases starting Monday night through Tuesday night.

