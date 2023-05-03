The Town of Danville Calif. logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the Town of Danville)

(BCN) — Danville has a new grant program that allows businesses to receive up to $3,000 for facade improvements, marketing efforts, promotion, payment systems, and “other purchases to enhance economic vitality of small businesses,” town officials said in a statement.

A recent Town Council resolution designated $200,000 in grant funding, available on a first-come, first-served basis, to eligible businesses based in Danville. The program targets small brick-and-mortar businesses with less than 10 full-time equivalent employees.

The town developed the program to provide immediate, flexible assistance to licensed businesses in categories including retail, restaurants, personal service (e.g. spas and salons), service commercial (e.g. fitness and dance), and blended use businesses.

“We are continuing to support our local small businesses in ways that are in tune with operational needs,” Jill Bergman, Danville’s director of economic development, said in a statement. “Business owners may be looking at ways to improve their facade or exterior lighting and displays or upgrade their point-of-sale system and website. This grant allows for those wish-list items to become reality.”

Business owners can review full eligibility requirements and grant program guidelines at www.danville.ca.gov/businessboost. Applications are open now, and grant funds will be dispersed within 30 days of approval.

While business owners will need to keep all associated receipts and documentation, the grant program allows funds to be paid upon approval of the application and is not a reimbursement-based program. Business owners with questions about the program can contact Lianna Adauto, economic development specialist, at ladauto@danville.ca.gov.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.