(KRON) — Police in Danville are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a local gas station while armed with a firearm, the Danville Police Department announced Thursday. The robbery took place on Friday, Nov. 10 at 4:35 a.m., according to police.

The suspect entered a gas station near the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Camino Tassajara. While brandishing a firearm, the suspect passed a note demanding money.

He was described as a white man with a short ponytail. Although his face was obscured in surveillance video, police are hoping someone in the community may recognize his distinctive clothing or otherwise recognize the individual.

Police are actively monitoring the incident and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.