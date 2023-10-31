(KRON) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Wells Fargo, located at 3402 Camino Tassajara, just before 12:30 p.m. The robber passed a note to the staff demanding money and did not display a weapon, the Town of Danville said.

The suspect was described as a Black man with a light complexion. He is believed to be in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 150 pounds.

He was wearing black clothing, including a black beanie, a black surgical mask and a black fanny pack or sling. He fled the area on foot and has not been captured, town officials said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone with information can call (925) 314-3703 or email vbalea@danville.ca.gov.