Danville caravan continues push to defund local law enforcement agencies

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The push to defund local law enforcement agencies continued in Danville on Thursday.

Activists held a car caravan protest outside the home of a Contra Costa County supervisor.

The group is calling on the county to shrink the sheriff’s budget and redirect those funds to community causes.

A caravan of cars making two passes by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen’s home in Danville.​

“We are being over policed and over-surveilled,” Carnell Mayfield said.

The group demanding Andersen and her colleagues on the board pull funds away from the office of the sheriff.

“We need to invest in our communities and not into jails and incarceration,” Chala Bronner said.

“The county board of supervisor is looking to expand our jails and its not acceptable, when there is people in vulnerable communities that need that funding and need that help,” Taylor Sims said. ​

Lead organizer for ACCE — the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment — Elvin Willis alleges Sheriff David Livingston has unnecessarily increased his office’s budget $66 million since 2010, and is asking for $2.8 million more that Willis says should go elsewhere.​

Willis is also a council member in the city of Richmond.​

“And, with those savings, we need to see an expansion in housing subsidy programs,” Willis said. “We need to see an expansion on homeless services and shelters.”​

In response, Supervisor Andersen says the entire board of supervisors is committed to fighting discrimination, racial injustices and promoting diversity.​

Andersen did not appear at the protest, but in her expanded written statement she shared:

“The majority of us on the board of supervisors do not believe it is necessary to ‘defund the sheriff’​ to achieve the objective of addressing racism or to create better community policing. The two are not mutually exclusive.​”

Sheriff Livingston also released a statement that reads, in part:

“The county already spends tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on mental health, health services and the homeless.​ It is time for elected leaders to stand up to those few clamoring for an extreme agenda, and instead support their sheriff, the police and the safety of the over one million Contra Costa residents we are sworn to protect.​”

