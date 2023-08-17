(BCN) — The Danville Town Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to extend the local emergency and finish repairing last winter’s storm damage to a downtown section of San Ramon Creek.

The creek flooded Dec. 31 during one of the area’s atmospheric river events, causing mudslides and several trees to fall along the creek, from Front Street between Diablo Road and East Linda Mesa Avenue.

A second atmospheric event hit Jan. 4, causing more damage, the day after the town already declared a local emergency.

The council has extended the emergency several times, most recently on June 20. The council is required to determine whether the emergency still exists every 60 days to keep Danville eligible for federal reimbursement.

Much of the work has been done, but the Front Street slide still needs repair. In a staff report for Thursday’s meeting, Danville officials said, “This repair, which is significant and needs to be completed to avoid loss of the roadway, is an emergency project.”

Construction activity will require northbound Front Street to be closed to all vehicular traffic between Diablo Road and East Linda Mesa Avenue for the duration of the project, which could take until the end of September.

The southbound travel lane and on-street parking on the west side of Front Street will remain open for businesses, patrons, and residents.

Town officials ask people to avoid using this section of Diablo Road during the project, and to use caution when driving through and around the closure area.

The Danville Town Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at 500 La Gonda Way in Danville.

