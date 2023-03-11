DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the community is remembering Tyrell Wilson.

On this day two years ago, the 33-year-old man was gunned down by a former Danville police officer who has since been imprisoned for the shooting death of another man back in 2018.

Thirty-five balloons symbolize how old Wilson would be on Saturday released into the Danville sky on the anniversary of the day he was killed two years ago and three days after his birthday.

“Tyrell was a caring young man and he just had that aura about him, that if you met him or you talk to him. I mean, you would fall in love with him,” said Tyrell’s father Marvin Wilson.

On Saturday, Marvin, clergy, community members and activists were touched by Tyrell’s story and ultimate death and met at the Park & Ride in Danville where he was shot and killed near I-680.

They shared memories of him and circled for prayer.

“He was like a gentle giant and I think, you know, if he could help you he would be the one to help you,” Marvin said. “He didn’t walk towards trouble; he tried to stay away from it.”

Tyrell was holding a knife that day while experiencing a mental health crisis. Former Danville police officer Andrew hall shot and killed him.

Last year, Hall was sentenced to six years in state prison for the 2018 shooting death of 33-year-old Laudermer Arboleda. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office chose not to file charges against hall in Wilson’s case.

But last March, the county did settle a $4.5 million dollar civil lawsuit with the Wilson family. This year, the county board of supervisors also passed a resolution naming March 8, 2023 Tyrell Wilson Day of Remembrance.

“Far as forgiveness, I can’t be his judge on Earth. No, I do not forgive him. But as far as spiritually, yes I do,” Marvin Wilson said.

Marvin Wilson lives in texas now but says he plans on returning to Danville every year, so that he is able to remember his son on his birthday and the day he passed.