DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A disaster recovery center in Danville has extended its run through March 16. Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Contra Costa County Office of Emergency Services, the center will allow those who suffered personal property damage from recent winter storms to connect directly with recovery resources.

The center asks people who have experienced personal property damage to first contact their insurance company to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs. The center, located at 510 La Gonda Way, will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra two weeks.

Residents can still apply online or check the status of their application at www.disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362, and the center can help local residents.

